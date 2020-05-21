STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Granite units face manpower crisis in Andhra Pradesh

Apart from strict implementation of lockdown, the industry is presently facing a major manpower crisis after the mass exodus of migrant workers. 

Published: 21st May 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Machines at a granite factory lie idle in the absence of workers since the lockdown, in Khammam on Monday

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Even though several relaxations and exemptions for industries were announced in the revised lockdown guidelines, 80 per cent of granite units in Prakasam district are facing a tough time.

Apart from strict implementation of lockdown, the industry is presently facing a major manpower crisis after the mass exodus of migrant workers. 

The district has three main clusters—Galaxy granite in and around Cheemakurthy, steel-grey granite in Ballikurava-Martur region and Black Pearl in Gurijepalli- Santhamaguluru mandal limits.

At Cheemakurthy, mining for the world famous Galaxy granite is carried out in 60 quarries. Around 600 factories and 20 crushing units provide livelihood to around 20,000 workers, most of whom belong to Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. 

With 16,000 to 17,000 workers going back home, the industry has been paralysed; all the machine operators and drillers are migrant workers.“Though we have been living in critical times since six months, now, the migrant workers returning to their native places is a big jolt for us. “It may take a long time for the industry to come out of the present crisis,” Andhra Pradesh Granite Federation chairman Siddha Venkateswara Rao told TNIE on Wednesday.

Apart of Cheemakurthy, nearly 400 Gundlapalli - District Industrial Growth Centre-based granite industries are also facing a problem of shortage of workers. 

“In fact, this year has not been good for the industry. We are suffering in the form of issuing notices on payments of heavy penalties regarding violation of rules and regulations and now the issue is under consideration,” Venkateswara Rao observed. 

On the other side, lockdown and subsequent troubles hampered the regular operations of all quarries, factories and crushing units. “Only 20 per cent of the industries are continuing work with very minimal/skeletal workforce,” General  Galaxy Granite Quarry Owners’ Welfare Association, Cheemakurthy secretary Mohammed Abdul Azeem, owner of Shaheen Granites, explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra lockdown Andhra granite unit
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp