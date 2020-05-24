STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

In a first, coronavirus patients allowed home isolation in Andhra Pradesh

For the first time in the State, three members of a family, who tested positive for COVID-19, were allowed home isolation in East Godavari district. 

Published: 24th May 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Home Isolation

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: For the first time in the State, three members of a family, who tested positive for COVID-19, were allowed home isolation in East Godavari district. A couple —  husband (43) and wife (30)  — and his brother  (45) were put under home isolation after they tested positive for coronavirus in Rajamahendravaram.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Satya Susheela said the new initiative would provide good result as the patients will be more comfortable  in their home rather than in isolation centres. District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said they have come up with the initiative on a trial basis and said if the patients  feel that their health condition is worsening, they will be shifted hospital isolation to give  further treatment.
The trio arrived here from Chennai recently.

The couple are software engineers working in Chennai.

With lockdown relaxations, the couple came to Rajamehndravaram and were initially lodged at a quarantine centre at Boomuru, where the woman tested positive in TruNAT tests. Later, her husband and his brother too tested positive for coronavirus.

They requested the authorities to send them to home isolation and assured that they will follow the Covid guidelines. Later, they were allowed to go home. 

Officials said this will give confidence for the people to report their symptoms as they can opt for home isolation instead of one at hospital, which has become a major hurdle for several people to report their illness. The health condition of the trio will be monitored by telemedicine representatives and they will be given medical advice by doctors time-to-time.

Officials said they will allow home isolation for those who can follow physical distancing norm in their houses. “An individual bedroom with attached bathroom is needed for home isolation,’’ said DMHO Dr Satya Susheela. Similarly, another 70-year-old woman, who came to her native place in the district from Hyderabad in her car recently, was also allowed home isolation. As she was asymptomatic and demanded home isolation, she was allowed the same.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
home isolation COVID 19 cases coronavirus Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp