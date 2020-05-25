STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Super-spreader photographer infects 30 before dying in Kakinada district

The 60-year-old photographer succumbed to the virus three days ago, after which 30 of his primary contacts tested positive.

Published: 25th May 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 12:23 PM

Health officials checking a person for COVID-19 symptoms. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A photographer, who attended a wedding in Ramachandrapuram 10 days ago and contracted the coronavirus from a person there, turned into a super-spreader by passing on the virus to 30 other people in G Mamidala village of Kakinada district’s Pedapudi mandal. Because of this, three villages in two mandals, with a population of nearly 39,000, are now red zones.

The 60-year-old photographer succumbed to the virus three days ago, after which 30 of his primary contacts tested positive. Medical and revenue officials said that at the wedding, the photographer came in contact with an acquaintance who arrived from Guntur and works at a saloon in Ramachandrapuram and performs for a band. The latter later showed symptoms of Covid-19 and tested positive.

The photographer did not voluntarily report for testing, but instead went to a wedding in G Mamidada village, officials said. He had symptoms of Covid-19, but visited a Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP) instead of going to a government hospital, they added. His condition worsened and he was taken to the Kakinada Government General Hospital where he died. Suspecting Covid-19, doctors sent his samples to Rangaraya Medical College for testing, and they returned positive for coronavirus.

Over 200 contacts now in quarantine centre
Around 500 people, all primary and secondary contacts of the deceased, were tested, and 213 were shifted to the quarantine centre in Kakinada JNTU. When not engaged in photography, the deceased used to work at a hotel near a famous temple in Mamidala

