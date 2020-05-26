Domestic air services resume in Andhra after two months as first flight from Bengaluru lands at Vizag

Sree Chandana M and Ritika Arun Vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After some hiccups, domestic flights resumed in Andhra Pradesh as the first flight landed at Visakhapatnam International Airport from Bengaluru at 6.30 am on Tuesday.

It brought home 113 passengers, most of whom are from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

“My son was staying alone in Bengaluru when the lockdown was announced and all his friends had left for their hometowns. Though we appealed for a four-wheeler permission, it was denied. After a lot of confusion with the Civil Aviation Ministry canceling some flights, I am happy to finally reunite with my son,” teary-eyed Subhadra, a lab technician at King George Hospital, said.

The passengers were tested for temperature, asked to fill a form with their details and health condition at the airport and, then, sent to the district Covid-19 reception centre at Port Kalyanamandapam for swab tests. All of them were advised to stay in isolation for 24 hours as their results were awaited. Once the passengers reach home, they should report to their respective ward volunteers or ANMs who will further report to tahsildars.

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed at Vijayawada airport as those who arrived in a flight from Bengaluru, awaited clear instructions from the officials before they could exit the airport. They complained that instructions for sample testing were not given by the officials. “Everything was so disorganised. The officials didn’t have ready answers when we asked them how long do we have to stay under quarantine. Every state has a different set of rules, and that we understand. We expected someone to explain the process followed in Andhra Pradesh. The officials only asked us to get in the district-wise buses at the airport,” Arun, a flyer, said.

“I have come here (to Vijayawada) for a business meeting. I have a confirmed return flight tomorrow. But they say I need to be in quarantine today. How can I do that when I have a meeting to attend? If they had clarified this earlier, I would have kept an extra day in hand,” Ravindra lamented. It was sometime before Krishna sub-collector Dhyanchnadra HM cleared the passengers’ doubts. He elaborated: “The passengers will be taken to quarantine centres in their respective districts where TrueNat and swab collection tests will be conducted. On the basis of the TrueNat results, the passengers will either be allowed to go home or shifted to Covid-19 hospitals. Results of the tests done by RT-PCR method (swab tests) will also be communicated to the officials concerned.” While it was compulsory for all passengers to go to quarantine centres by APSRTC buses, only a few were allowed to go in personal vehicles due to severe health issues.

A total of 128 passengers arrived in Vijayawada from Bengaluru in two flights, while 116 left for the Karnataka capital in two more services. From Chennai, 28 reached Vijayawada and 20 departed to Chennai. Likewise, 94 arrived and 140 departed to New Delhi.There was a similar confusion in Vizag airport as only those from the district were tested, while the others were asked to report to officials in their respective districts. “We are sending everyone to their respective districts in government vehicles and they should report to health officials there.

However, we suggest everyone to stay isolated for 24 hours. If any passenger tests positive, everyone will be sent to isolation. However, 14-day home quarantine is a must for every passenger to contain the spread of the virus,” tahsildar Veni said. The passengers grew impatient when they were kept waiting for a long time while being shifted from the airport to the district Covid-19 reception centre. “We reached Bengaluru airport at 8 pm on Monday and haven’t had food since then. There are pregnant women and infants among us and we were kept waiting from 6.30 am.

Though the officials are doing a commendable job, but it is important that they are a little more organised, especially with pregnant women, infants and the elderly,” said Nikhil, a passenger. Three more flights landed at Vizag airport with flyers from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi.Meanwhile, the passengers who left for other states were also screened along with their luggage. SpiceJet, IndiGo and Air India operated flights on the first day.

Spandana app

While confusion prevailed among many due to the cancellation of flights, many expressed concerns on the ‘poor development’ of Spandana app, as it crashed frequently. “I was trying to apply for clearance on Spandana as it is mandatory, However, I spent hours on the app as it crashed very frequently. If the government is making it mandatory, they should also ensure that the app is user-friendly. The developers should keep in mind that even elderly people use it,” Sandeep, a flyer, said

Travel advisory

You can’t book air tickets unless you first register on spandana.ap.gov.in. Here are the State government’s guidelines for flight travel to Andhra Pradesh

Airlines to permit bookings for domestic services only when Spandana clearance is available

People arriving from low corona incidence areas to be tested, stay in home quarantine for 14 days. If they test positive, will be treated on a case-by-case basis

Everyone arriving from Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh should be in institutional quarantine for seven days

Passengers from Bengaluru arrive at Vijayawada in the first flight domestic flight to reach the city.



