Andhra Pradesh's solar plants likely to be included in PM-KUSUM scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has sent a formal proposal to the Centre for the inclusion of the 10,000 MW solar power plants under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, under which about 30 per cent subsidy would be extended to the developers.

The State government is expecting that a portion of the total capacity of the projects, whose tender documents are under judicial preview, will be eligible to avail Central assistance. According to officials, AP Green Energy Corporation Ltd (APGECL), the nodal agency for the implementation of the projects, sent the proposal to the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) stating that the State government intends to develop 10,000 MW solar power plants for the benefit of farmers.

"A proposal has been sent stating that the projects are intended for farmers, which is in line with objective envisaged under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan. We are awaiting the response," said a senior official in the know of things.

The formal proposal has been sent last month after the MNRE assured that it would accommodate the State’s project as a special case.

The Centre’s initiative has three components -- the first is to set up solar or other renewable energy based power plants (REPP) of capacity 500 KW to 2 MW by individual farmers/ group of farmers/ cooperatives/ panchayats/ Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO)/Water User associations (WUA) and others.

The total capacity aimed to be established across the country under the scheme is 10,000 MW. The State is expecting about 1,000 MW or more to be included. "We have received an assurance that a part of the project would be included under the scheme. Our project, which doesn’t satisfy some conditions of the scheme, will be considered a special case as AP has been in the forefront of adopting green energy initiatives. Even if 1,000 MW or 2,000 MW is included, it would be a boost to the project," the official added.