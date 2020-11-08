Get personalised online fitness training from this bodybuilder

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: This bodybuilder has been training students from poor financial background in bodybuilding free of cost during Covid-induced lockdown. Valluru Muni Bhaskar (30), who won Mr South India competition in 2019, hails from YSR Colony in Nellore.

His father works in a gas agency and money was never enough for his family to lead a comfortable lifestyle. Bhaskar earns Rs10,000 to Rs13,000 per month training students in bodybuilding.

Speaking to TNIE, Bhaskar said, “I took to bodybuilding, while studying Intermediate, when my friends teased me for being underweight. I started working in a gym during 2008 and gradually did powerlifting and bodybuilding. Such was my passion that in two years, I entered a bodybuilding competition in Nellore in 2010 and stood as a runner-up. My aim is to win an international medal for Nellore district in the bodybuilding competitions.”

Valluru Muni Bhaskar with his

students in Nellore | eXPRESS

He said, “Initially, there was not enough money to buy nutritious food due to my family’s meagre income. I took up a temporary job to support my father.”In 2010, he participated in several competitions. Bhaskar won Mr Nellore title in 2011, Mr Rayalaseema title in 2012 and Mr Tamil Nadu title in 2013.

He also worked as a fitness trainer in a corporate company from 2010 to 2013. “In 2017, I won the gold medal in Mr Andhra competition. In 2019, I was also selected as Mr South India in the nationals held in Maharashtra. My aim is to get an international medal for Nellore district,” the bodybuilder pointed out.”

Bhaskar was forced to withdraw from bodybuilding competitions in 2014-15 following a financial crisis. In 2016, Bhaskar completed a certificate course in International Sports Science Association (ISSA) and certification programmes in nutrition intending to impart training in the sports discipline to those interested.

“I work as a courier boy. I have been undergoing training under Bhaskar for the last five years. I won two silver and one gold in bodybuilding competitions held in Vijayawada, Palakollu and Mandapeta. In 2017, I was selected for Junior Nationals. But due to lack of financial support, training, nutrition and diet — I could not take part in the competition,” Neeli Akhil, one of Bhaskar’s students, said.

Build a perfect body at home

More than 20 students trained as bodybuilders under the guidance of Bhaskar. Now, Bhaskar has been looking for a gym and waiting for financial support to once again participate in the national and international competitions and train students in bodybuilding