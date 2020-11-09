STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra family alleges police harassment in video before dying by suicide; two cops held

Hindustan United Muslims president Syed Sami Hussaini, in an open letter, thanked the Chief Minister for ensuring that the accused were arrested. 

Published: 09th November 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Auto driver Abdul Salaam with his family members. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA: The police on Sunday arrested a CI and a head constable in connection with the suicide of a four-member auto driver’s family due to alleged police harassment in Nandyal, following the intervention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the matter. 

Abdul Salaam (45), an auto driver, his wife Noorjahan (38), their daughter Salma (14) and son Dadhi Khalandar (10), died by suicide on November 3. They threw themselves before a running train at Kavuluru village under the Panyam police station limits. They took a selfie video before taking the extreme step, in which they blamed the Nandyal police for their suicide. 

Abdul, a resident of Rojakunta Street in Nandyal, worked in a jewellery shop in the town earlier. He was accused of stealing 3 kg gold from the shop recently. After recovering 500 grams of gold from his house, the police arrested Abdul and he was sent to judicial remand. After coming out on bail in the case, Abdul started running an auto for livelihood. 

A week ago, a passenger who travelled in his auto, complained about theft of `70,000 and the police registered a case against the auto driver. As he was summoned to the police station for questioning, Abdul reportedly felt humiliated and resorted to the extreme step along with his wife and children. 

On November 3, their bodies were found scattered on the railway tracks. The selfie video taken by Abdul, surfaced on Saturday and it went viral on social media. Taking the matter seriously, the Chief Minister called up the Director General of Police and the Intelligence Chief and enquired about the suicide case. 
He instructed DGP Gautam Sawang and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha to submit a report after conducting an in-depth inquiry into the case. 

Following the Chief Minister’s intervention,  the DGP directed Shankha Brata Bagchi, Inspector General of Police, APSP Battalions, and Arif Hafeez, Additional SP of Guntur, to investigate the Nandyal suicide case. Nandyal CI Somasekhar Reddy was suspended pending investigation within 24 hours of the intervention of the Chief Minister. 

Based on the preliminary investigation into the case, Somasekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar were arrested under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 306 (abetment to commit suicide) of the IPC, the DGP said. Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzath Basha will visit Nandyal on Monday to offer condolences to the kin of the deceased family. He will also interact with local people during his visit. 

Andhra Pradesh Muslim Personal Law Board president Altaf Raza, in a video released to the media, said, “People belonging to the minority community across the State are thanking the Chief Minister for intervening in the matter and sending top police officials to probe the case.” Hindustan United Muslims (HUM) president Syed Sami Hussaini, in an open letter, thanked the Chief Minister for ensuring that the accused were arrested. 

Blaming the YSRC government responsible for the harassment that eventually led to the suicide of Abdul and his family members, Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu demanded that the government take moral responsibility for the death of the family. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the TDP chief alleged that the incident was enough to show how the ruling YSRC was persecuting the Muslim minorities in the State by foisting false cases against them.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Comments(1)

  • Manikyam
    Crores of people have died in India due to corruption among judges, IAS, IPS and politicians over the years.
    15 hours ago reply
