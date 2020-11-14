Muraleedharan, Sunil Deodhar retain BJP posts in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP central leadership has retained Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and party national secretary Sunil Deodhar as the incharge and co-incharge of party affairs in Andhra Pradesh respectively.

They were first appointed as the incharge (Prabhari) and co-incharge (Saha-Prabhhari) in July, 2018, with an objective to strengthen the party after the TDP split from the NDA earlier that year.

Even though V Muraleedharan was active in the initial days and toured various constituencies ahead of the 2019 elections, the Rajya Sabha MP was made the minister of state for external affairs in May, 2019.

Senior party leader and co-incharge Sunil Deodhar has been taking care of the party’s affairs in the State.

With the BJP eyeing to grow in Andhra Pradesh and open its account in the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-elections, BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday announced their extension.

JP Nadda also gave key responsibilities to other Telugu BJP leaders.

D Purandeswari, who was inducted to the party national committee as general secretary in September, has been given the responsibility of in-charge of party in Chhattisgarh, while Y Satya Kumar, who was retained as the national secretary, has been appointed as the co-incharge of Uttar Pradesh and incharge of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.