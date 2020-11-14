STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ongole Municipal Corporation command control centre to start from December

The command control centre is meant for providing the Corporation with real-time data from the ground on everything from sanitation to street lights to water supply to traffic situation. 

Published: 14th November 2020 08:46 AM

Digital display boards installed in Ongole as part of the Smart City project. (Photo | EPS)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ongole Municipal Corporation Command Control Centre (CCC) under the Smart City project will start functioning from the first week of December.

The CCC was set up at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore in the MEPMA building which is located on the premises of Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC). 

As part of the CCC, CCTV cameras, public address system and digital display boards were installed in various parts of the city. Currently, the civic officials are conducting a trial run of the system.Municipal engineer D Sundararami Reddy said that the system can function as a control room in crisis situations like floods or other natural disasters. “It will also streamline the civic body’s coordinated activities with the police, revenue and health departments,” he added.

Through the video management solution installed in the command control centre, constant monitoring of water levels in two summer storage tanks, garbage collection and traffic-related issues will be made possible. Cameras enabled with various types of sensors will be placed in different parts of the city for monitoring by the centre.

The public address system was installed at six locations including Church Centre near Collectorate, Addanki Bus Stand, South Bypass Junction, Kurnool Road Centre, Court Centre and Vegetable Market Centre. The digital display boards were installed at Church Centre, Court Centre and South Bypass Junction.

