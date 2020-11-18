Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches interest-free crop loan scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released Rs 510 crore interest subsidy for Kharif 2019 crop loans across the State under the YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu Scheme (interest-free crop loan scheme), benefiting 14.58 lakh farmers. He also released Rs 132 crore input subsidy for the crop losses during October, 2020, due to heavy rains.

He announced that paddy and groundnut affected due to heavy rains will be procured by the government. As per the tie-up with Amul, milk procurement will commence in three districts — Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa — in the first phase from November 26 and other districts will be covered in the subsequent phases. He said for milk procurement, 9,800 bulk milk chilling units are being set up near Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

The CM also announced that crop loan insurance claims to the tune of Rs 1,800 crore will be paid to farmers in December. Addressing the farmers and officials across the State through a videoconference, the Chief Minister said, “This scheme will encourage a discipline among the farmers to repay the crop loans in time so as to avail the interest. In the past, there was no such encouragement.”

Citing YSR Rythu Bharosa, under which nearly 50 lakh farmer families have benefited, Jagan said as against the promised Rs 12,500 per year for four years under the scheme in the manifesto, his government is paying Rs 13,500 per year to the farmers for five years and already the scheme was implemented twice.

Taking a dig at the previous TDP government, the Chief Minister said everyone was aware of how the farmers were neglected by the previous government, which has not only failed to keep its promise of farm loan waiver, but also failed to pay the interest subsidy for the interest-free loans. “Believing that their farm loans would be waived, several farmers failed to repay their loans and with that government failing to keep its promise, the farmers suffered,” the Chief Minister said.

Jagan pointed out that farm loan interest subsidy dues of the previous government amounting to Rs 1,180.66 crore were cleared by his government. Jagan said as promised, his government was paying input subsidy for the crop loss in the same season. “We have already credited Rs 135.73 crore to the bank accounts of 1.66 lakh farmers, who suffered crop loss due to heavy rains and floods between June and September and today, we are crediting Rs 132 crore for the losses sustained by farmers in October,” the Chief Minister explained.

Stating that no eligible farmer will be left out of any scheme, he advised those who missed out to avail the schemes despite being eligible to approach Rythu Bharosa Kendras to get the lapses, if any, rectified. A one-week special drive was taken up to ensure those who missed the opportunity to avail different schemes do so based on their eligibility. Describing himself as their child, Jagan assured farmers that he will ensure they will not suffer any losses.