APSRTC to resume bus services to Tamil Nadu on November 25

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will resume bus services to Tamil Nadu on November 25, almost after a gap of seven months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Initially, 60 buses will be operated to Tamil Nadu from various cities in the State against 274 operated before the pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy said that in the first phase 60 buses will be operated to Chennai, Kanchi, Vellore and Pondicherry. Majority of the bus services will be operated to Chennai alone. Steps are being taken to make the online passenger reservation system (OPRS) available for the convenience of travelling public at the earliest, he said, adding that remaining bus services to Tamil Nadu will be resumed in a phased manner.

The APSRTC has also initiated steps to resume bus services to Odisha. The APSRTC bus services to Telangana were resumed on November 2.