‘Govt employees play key role in administration’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that employees play a vital role in the administration, advisor to government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the chief minister is determined to fulfil all assurances made to the government employees, but due to financial constraints, implementation of those assurances is being delayed.

Participating as the chief guest for the launch of Andhra Pradesh Non Gazetted Officers (APNGOs) association website here on Tuesday, Sajjala said only with the help of government employees can the state government ensure effective governance and administration.

“In the past 18 months, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has set a new trend in administration, implementation of development and welfare programmes. If not for the cooperation from the employees, the same would not have been possible.”

Sajjala added at the time of the formation of the new government, the state inherited Rs 2.6 lakh crore debts and another Rs 60,000 crore worth pending bills. Even as the government was trying to clear the debts and dues in a phased manner, the Covid-19 pandemic only worsened the state’s economy, he pointed out.