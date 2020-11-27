Complete Bhogapuram airport works: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to complete the construction of Bhogapuram airport at the earliest. “Complete the beach road works to ensure quick transportation of passengers from airport to Visakhapatnam city,” Jagan said.

During a review meeting held at his camp office at Tadepalli near here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said construction of three ports and eight fishing harbours, development of Kopparthi Industrial Cluster, Bhogapuram airport, construction of beach road from Bhogapuram airport to Visakhapatnam city, construction of Metro Rail in Vizag and supplying drinking water from Polavaram to Vizag through pipeline are the high-priority projects. The officials were told to prepare a DPR for Polavaram-Vizag drinking water project.

On the occasion, the officials said they will finalise the tenders and hand over the works of Ramayapatnam port by December 15 and works will begin in February, 2021. Nearly 15 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum) of cargo can be handled with the four berths in the first phase at the port. Officials said they would finalise tenders and hand over the works of Bhavanapadu port by December 15 and works would begin in March next. Nearly 25 MTPA of cargo can be handled with four berths in the first phase in Bhavanapadu port.

Works of Machilipatnam port will be handed over by February 15 next year and works will begin in April next. They said 26 MTPA of cargo can be handled with six berths. Instructing the officials to complete the works of Bhavanapadu, Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports within two-and-a-half years, Jagan suggested them to look into the possibilities of building a port in Rambilli so that it would reduce the pressure on the Visakhapatnam port.

Officials explained the development works at Atchutapuram cluster and Nakkapalli Cluster of Visakhapatnam Node in Visakhapatnam- Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC). They explained the activities in Srikalahasti and Yerpedu nodes and stressed the necessity of air cargo. The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on developing cargo facilities at Tirupati, Nellore and Kadapa airports.

