Solar project may find place in PM-KUSUM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government is expecting to get a quantum of the 10,000 Mega Watts (MW) solar power projects, proposed to be established to meet the agriculture power needs for the next 30 years, accommodated under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme.

Inclusion of the projects under the scheme will enable the developers to avail about 30 per cent subsidy per MW.



Although the project doesn’t fit in the scheme as per existing conditions, the Union Power Ministry is said to have assured the State government of including it under the scheme.

“The ministry has assured that the project will be accommodated in the PM-KUSUM scheme in a meeting with the Union Power Minister RK Singh last week. The modalities have to be worked out by the Union ministry to approve the project. How much quantum the ministry would consider for subsidy as a part of the scheme will have to be seen,” a senior official explained.

According to the PM KUSUM, there are three components aimed at increasing farmers’ income. For approving the state government’s projects, which are proposed to be taken up under BOT model, the Centre will have to tweak its guidelines.



As the target for the entire country is 10,000 MW, the state is expecting to get at least 1,000 MW to 2,000 MW projects accommodated in Central scheme.