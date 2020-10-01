STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Solar project may find place in PM-KUSUM

Inclusion of the projects under the scheme will enable the developers to avail about 30 per cent subsidy per MW.

Published: 01st October 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

A .5MW solar project was commissioned at Bengaluru airport in March 2016.

A .5MW solar project was commissioned at Bengaluru airport in March 2016. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government is expecting to get a quantum of the 10,000 Mega Watts (MW) solar power projects, proposed to be established to meet the agriculture power needs for the next 30 years, accommodated under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme. 

Inclusion of the projects under the scheme will enable the developers to avail about 30 per cent subsidy per MW.

Although the project doesn’t fit in the scheme as per existing conditions, the Union Power Ministry is said to have assured the State government of including it under the scheme. 

“The ministry has assured that the project will be accommodated in the PM-KUSUM scheme in a meeting with the Union Power Minister RK Singh last week. The modalities have to be worked out by the Union ministry to approve the project. How much quantum the ministry would consider for subsidy as a part of the scheme will have to be seen,” a senior official explained.

According to the PM KUSUM, there are three components aimed at increasing farmers’ income. For approving the state government’s projects, which are proposed to be taken up under BOT model, the Centre will have to tweak its guidelines.

As the target for the entire country is 10,000 MW, the state is expecting to get at least 1,000 MW to 2,000 MW projects accommodated in Central scheme.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM-KUSUM Solar Energy
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp