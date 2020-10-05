Andhra's Piduguralla bypass road work to be completed by October 2021

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Piduguralla bypass road will be completed by October next year. Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar and Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy inspected the works on the 6.2-km bypass road, pending for the last seven years. They said the Narketpally-Addanki-Medarametla (NAM) Express road works have been completed.

MLA Mahesh Reddy said that the bypass road works are pending due to lack of permissions so they have conducted review meetings with the officials in order to complete the bypass road works by October next.

Once the bypass road is constructed, he said that the problem of the inundation of Dachepalli would be solved in a phased manner. Dachepalli was inundated during monsoon due to the overflowing of Katre Vagu on NAM Express Road, he added.

Directing that works should be started once the permissions are given, Anand Kumar asked the R&B engineers to submit a proposal on strengthening pipelines at Dachepalli.

He said that as the Katre Vagu overflows on the express highway during monsoon, the engineers with the coordination of expressway representatives must submit designs before October 15 for strengthening pipelines to clear the water immediately.

Gurazala revenue officer J Parthasarathy, R&B in-charge SE Venkatasubbaiah, Irrigation department SE Babu Rao among others attended the meeting.