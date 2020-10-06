STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Daily court hearings on Andhra Pradesh capital controversy

Gupta accused the government of not answering several queries on this matter in its affidavit.

Published: 06th October 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court will conduct daily hearings from Tuesday on about 90 petitions challenging the State government’s decision to have three capitals — Executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Judicial in Kurnool and Legislative in Amaravati. A three-member division bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari, Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy announced this on Monday while hearing a batch of petitions filed against the AP Decentralisation Act and the AP CRDA (Repeal) Act.

The bench said it will first start hearing supplementary petitions through videoconference from Tuesday, and later take up the main petitions in person following physical distancing norms at the court. Presenting his arguments, the petitioners’ counsel Nidesh Gupta claimed the government is constructing a massive guest house on 30 acres in Visakhapatnam with the intention of shifting the capital to that city. He added that the government is building small guest houses in Tirupati and Kakinada. Gupta accused the government of not answering several queries on this matter in its affidavit.

“We will file a reply to the counter affidavit of the government,” he told the Bench. Appearing for the State government, Advocate General S Sriram clarified that there was no connection between shifting the capital and construction of the guest house in Vizag, and found fault with the petitioner for not specifying his objections to the construction of guest houses in Tirupati, Kakinada, and Vizag.

He also questioned the petitioner for mentioning in his arguments that the Rashtrapati Bhavan has 340 rooms, but not including the same in his writ petition. He found fault with bringing up issues that are not part of the petition. The AG informed the court that they have no objection to the request of the petitioner for getting information from the Accountant General on the expenditure incurred by the State government on the capital city construction.

HC bench says it will hear capital issues first 

The division bench reminded the AG of its stay order on the construction of the guest house. It explained that there are 229 petitions related to the capital city controversy, and as it is not possible to physically hear all the petitions, those not directly related to the capital city will be detached from this bunch.Advocate General Sriram asked the court to first hear the petitions pertaining to house sites in Amaravati. He also pointed out that there are petitions on house sites that have nothing to do with the capital and requested that they be removed from the list of Capital petitions.

He recalled that the state government had moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order on house sites. The apex court had advised the High Court to dispose of the cases pertaining to the house sites at the earliest, he reminded the bench. However, the bench asserted that it will hear only the capital issues first.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Amaravati three capitals
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp