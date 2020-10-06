STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naidu writing letters without checking facts: Andhra govt advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

 Naidu never raised issues of public interest and instead has been writing letters to the DGP knowing well that he has limitations and cannot respond, he said.  

Published: 06th October 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (Photo| Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  On a day when Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, Government  advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the TDP chief was writing letters to the DGP with a mala fide intention to create a false picture about law and order.
Speaking to the media on Monday, he described Naidu as a failed Opposition leader.  Naidu never raised issues of public interest and instead has been writing letters to the DGP knowing well that he has limitations and cannot respond, he said.  

Brushing aside the false allegations, quoting from the NCRB data, that 1,600 cases have been filed against policemen, Ramakrishna Reddy stated that Naidu has been writing the letters without knowing the facts and trying to inject the same untruths to the public. Despite having a small number of cases filed against police officials, Naidu has exaggerated the figures in the letter, he said.

“In the NCRB report, it was erroneously said that there were 400 cases against policemen in Chittoor instead of 4 and there were other such typos in the report for which corrections were sent,’’ he clarified.Sajjala said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already made it clear that action will be taken against officials, who are involved in any sort of crime, and he stands by his word. 

