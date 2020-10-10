STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government moots pilot training institute at Orvakal airport in Kurnool district

It is learnt that the APADCL will soon invite financial bids to establish the training centre at the airport.

Turbo airlines trial run

Turbo Airlines company conducted Trial Run at the new Orvakal Airport which will be inaugrated tomorrow. (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Andhra Pradesh Airports’ Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) has proposed to set up a pilot training centre in the Orvakal greenfield airport. If implemented, it will be the first such facility in the State. 

Head (Safety) of Orvakal airport B Vidya Sagar confirmed that the State government is “preparing plans” to establish the training centre.  “We have not received any official orders in this regard so far. Some officials have visited the airport recently to study  the possibility of setting up an aviation pilot training centre in the airport,” Vidya Sagar explained.  

Recently Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy visited the airport and inspected the ongoing development works and ordered that they be completed as early as possible. Officials are planning to start the Orvakal airport operations in the next couple of months. Collector G Veerapandian is monitoring the progress of the airport works on a daily basis. 

It is learnt that the APADCL will soon invite financial bids to establish the training centre at the airport. The chosen bidder is required to pay a monthly rent for the land allocated within the operational area.  
To boost tourism as well as economic activity, the government is also planning to develop aero-sports at the Orvakal airport in view of Kurnool’s proximity to Bengaluru and Hyderabad. 

Strategic location 

Selected bidder to be given land for construction of hangar among others to carry out training and 
aero-sports activities
Orvakal airport is 20 km from Kurnool, 350 km from Vijayawada, 200 km from Hyd and 360 km from Bengaluru
The airport has a runway of 2,000 metres x 30 metres. There are four parking bays at the airport

