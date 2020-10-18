STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cop fixes potholes in Andhra Pradesh, wins applauds from commuters

The road on the Ravupalli Bridge got damaged due to recent heavy rains and commuters faced difficulty, while travelling on the bridge.

Published: 18th October 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kothavalasa constable with the help of three youths fixing potholes on China Ravupalli bridge in Vizianagaram I express

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Instead of running from pillar to post after government officials, a constable, recognising the fact that potholes contributed in a major way to road accidents, covered two of them on China Ravupalli bridge on his own.

The road on the Ravupalli Bridge got damaged due to recent heavy rains and commuters faced difficulty, while travelling on the bridge. Seeing this, Suresh took it upon himself to cover the bridge to prevent road accidents. 

“When I was going to the police station two days ago, I saw a couple fall down from a two-wheeler near the pothole on the bridge. They luckily escaped with minor injuries. I decided then and there to cover the potholes myself.

As I know mixing work, I took the help of three youths in pouring concrete into the pothole. And we filled up the potholes,” Suresh said. During lockdown, Suresh found a mentally retarded boy sleeping near a drain and eating mud.

Seeing the pathetic condition of the boy, Suresh supplied food to the boy for a few days and got him shifted to an orphanage. He even posted the photos of the boy on Facebook and managed to reunite him with his parents. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravupalli Bridge potholes
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp