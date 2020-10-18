Cop fixes potholes in Andhra Pradesh, wins applauds from commuters

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Instead of running from pillar to post after government officials, a constable, recognising the fact that potholes contributed in a major way to road accidents, covered two of them on China Ravupalli bridge on his own.

The road on the Ravupalli Bridge got damaged due to recent heavy rains and commuters faced difficulty, while travelling on the bridge. Seeing this, Suresh took it upon himself to cover the bridge to prevent road accidents.

“When I was going to the police station two days ago, I saw a couple fall down from a two-wheeler near the pothole on the bridge. They luckily escaped with minor injuries. I decided then and there to cover the potholes myself.

As I know mixing work, I took the help of three youths in pouring concrete into the pothole. And we filled up the potholes,” Suresh said. During lockdown, Suresh found a mentally retarded boy sleeping near a drain and eating mud.

Seeing the pathetic condition of the boy, Suresh supplied food to the boy for a few days and got him shifted to an orphanage. He even posted the photos of the boy on Facebook and managed to reunite him with his parents.

