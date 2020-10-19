New fishing harbour at Pallipalem 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district authorities have prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of a new fishing harbour at a cost of `325 crore near K Pallipalem beach in Kothapatnam mandal in Ongole revenue division. The proposed fishing harbour will accommodate 820 fishing boats and also traditional fishing boats. Authorities estimated that there is a possibility of getting 27,500 metric tonnes of fish catch per annum in the harbour.