Fresh tenders for seven roads in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As per the directive of the State government, the Roads and Buildings Department has cancelled the tenders worth Rs 187 crore for seven major road works in Prakasam district. The R&B on Monday invited fresh tenders for the road works. The last date for submission of tenders is November 18. The norms for the fresh tenders are changed to provide scope for more companies to take part in the bidding process.

The R&B invited tenders for seven road works in the district. Tenders were received from August 12 to September 11. But, only two bids were submitted. Hence, the government ordered the cancellation of the entire process and restart the tenders afresh with modified norms. The `187 crore tenders include Yerragondapalem - Tripurantakam, Markapur - Dornala, Tangutur - Podili, Podili - Markapur, Podili - Vinukonda, Parchuru - Pedajagarlamudi - Purimetla and Vemulapadu - Vulijipalem roads.