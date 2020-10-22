Plan to give a big boost to tourism sector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Speakers at an online interactive session organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) stressed upon the importance of resolving the issues impeding the recovery of the tourism sector in the State post Covid-19.

Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava spoke on ‘Revival of Tourism in Andhra Pradesh’ and briefed the participants about the upcoming tourism policy which is not only flexible and aggressive but also addresses several issues, including industry status to mega tourism projects. The tourism department has identified certain high potential locations for development of hotels and resorts, he said.

Responding to the issues cited by the industry bodies,APTDC Managing Director Pravin Kumar explained the strategy adopted by the department for revival. He highlighted how the next two months are going to be crucial from the standpoint of building confidence in the tourists about safe travel. APTDC has already started the operation of its 37 hotels, he said.