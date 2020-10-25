Active coronavirus cases at 31,000 as recoveries go past 7.6 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The coronavirus tally rose by 3,342 to 8.04 lakh on Saturday. However, active cases are a little over 31,000 as over 7.6 lakh patients have recovered, while 6,566 others succumbed to the disease, so far. The State has tested over 75 lakh samples, including 74,919 in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am (out of which 3,392 cases emerged).

Meanwhile, the recoveries in the 24 hours stood at 3,572. Out of the 31,469 active cases, East Godavari, West Godavari, Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna contribute the most as over 3,000 patients from each of the districts are still undergoing treatment.

The figure in three other districts is less than 1,000. On the other hand, 22 Covid-19 deaths were registered in the 24 hours. Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna reported four deaths each, Anantpaur, East Godavari and Viskahapatnam two each, and Prakasam, Kadapa, Vizianagaram and West Godavari one each. Three districts did not report any new death.