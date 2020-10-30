STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Police bag 18 Governance Now India Awards

The other States which bagged the awards are — two each by Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and one each by Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh police bagged 18 more awards announced by the Governance Now India Police Awards-2020 on Thursday.

The State received the Police Transformation Award for its initiatives such as Disha Mobile App, AP Police Seva, Drone with Audio Announcement, Digital Health, House Quarantine App, Disha Integrated Crime Scene Management and Body-worn Camera Streaming.

Out of the 28 awards announced by Governance Now, the AP police have bagged 18.

The other States which bagged the awards are — two each by Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and one each by Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Of the 18 awards, seven were bagged by the AP Police Headquarters, two each by Prakasam and Anantapur districts and one each by East Godavari district, Vijayawada city, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kadapa, Guntur Rural and Kurnool. 

In the last one year, the AP police have bagged 103 awards at national level for implementing various initiatives and stood top in the country.

This year till date, the AP police have bagged 37 awards and also bagged 48 of the 83 SKOCH Order of Merit-2020 Edition Awards for its outstanding performance in policing. This apart, the AP police also won two gold and 11 silver awards at the 67th SKOCH Summit held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang said that the series of awards has increased the responsibility of AP police. 

“We will put in all our efforts to provide services to the public in a transparent manner with accountability. The encouragement given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the police department is yielding desired results,” he said. The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of the AP police and suggested them to provide better services to public.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh police
