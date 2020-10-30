No immediate hearing on GITAM plea, say Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there is no need for an immediate hearing on the house motion appeal petition filed by GITAM group of institutions secretary BV Mohan Rao challenging the interim directions given by the single judge of the High Court with respect to the demolition of structures on the varsity premises by the Visakhapatnam district administration, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed that the appeal petition be referred to the division bench in regular courts.

Dealing with the appeal petition, the division bench of Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice K Lalitha questioned the need for an immediate hearing.

Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy informed that there was no need for the urgent hearing and the bench directed the registrar to refer the appeal petition to the regular division bench, which will recommence on November 2.

BV Mohan Rao had filed a house motion appeal petition on Monday seeking the status quo before the demolition of structures on the varsity premises by the Visakhapatnam district administration.

Last week, following the demolition of structures on GITAM campus, a house motion petition was filed and the court issued an interim stay order asking the authorities to stop the demolition.