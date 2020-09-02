Drone Corporation to survey temple lands in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To resolve the long-pending disputes with regard to the lands belonging to the Endowments Department in different parts of the State, Endowments Commissioner P Arjuna Rao asked the Drone Corporation of Andhra Pradesh to survey these lands and submit a report by September-end.

The decision to resolve the long-pending disputes was taken as at least 226 applications seeking no objection certificates (NOCs) have been pending before the Endowments Department for a long time. These applicants have approached the department as their lands are caught in various kinds of disputes and they are unable to either sell their lands or execute gift deeds.

After learning about such disputes, the Commissioner decided to resolve them immediately and asked the Drone Corporation to first conduct a land survey, so that there will be some clarity on the lands owned by the Endowments Department and private persons. He directed the Drone Corporation officials to submit the report latest by the end of this month.

Soon after the report is submitted, Endowments Commissioner Arjuna Rao will visit these areas to have firsthand information and later will take a decision after holding meetings with the parties concerned. The whole process will be completed by October-end, after which no objection certificates will be issued to the applicants who have already approached the officials.