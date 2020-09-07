102-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh recovers from COVID-19 in home isolation

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A 102-year-old grandmother has beaten COVID-19 in home isolation, instilling confidence among people in Anantapur district. The woman, Mummaneni Subbamma, from Pedda Kammavaripalle in Puttaparthi mandal, tested positive for coronavirus on August 21, and is now active and healthy as before.

She has five sons and three daughters, and lives with one of her sons. In August, four other people in their house tested positive for coronavirus. While the woman’s 62-year-old son, who is a diabetic, was hospitalised, her daughter-in-law, grandson and his wife recovered in home isolation. Relatives and friends are now visiting their house to congratulate Subbamma.

What was her secret?

Taking medicines on time, ragi mudda, sweet lime juice, chicken & other non-vegetarian dishes