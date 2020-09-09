NTPC develops building with nano concrete

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: NTPC Simhadri has developed a first-of-its-kind, unique model building using nano concrete aggregate (NACA), demonstrating the immense potential of fly ash utilisation.

Nano concrete is an innovative construction aggregate that replaces regular stone with 76 per cent fly ash, a key derivative of thermal power generation. With this, the research and development wing of the NTPC has achieved hundred per cent utilisation of power industry by-products.

The innovation may resolve the poignant ecological concern of fly ash disposal. The nano concrete is cast as stone and broken in jaw crushers to make it ideal for better bonding. It attains better compressive strength than regular construction material through hydration.

In tune with the sustainable development goals, its composition requires minimum usage of water and sand, compared to a regular stone aggregate. With a high specific gravity in the range of 1.8 to 1.9 gm/cc, it exhibits low porosity with water absorption.

In the process, use of stone for construction and land for fly ash disposal can also be minimised, leading to an ultimate solution for natural resource conservation.Even at just 50 per cent penetration into the natural stone market in the country, it is capable of consuming 81.5 million tonnes of generated fly ash.

A practical construction substitute for terrains with scarce and dwindling natural resources, the innovation is capable of revolutionising the market dynamics. It is a major leap towards an optimistic ecological and industrial co-existence, sources said.