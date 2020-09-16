STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Low-lying areas in Krishna Lanka inundated

Alert sounded as massive flood reaches Prakasam Barrage, VMC officials shift 50 families to rehabilitation centre.

Published: 16th September 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

A woman taking away household goods as floodwater enters her home, at Rani Gari Thota in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

A woman taking away household goods as floodwater enters her home, at Rani Gari Thota in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA: Rains and flood fury continued in Kurnool and twin Godavari districts, while it subsided a little in Krishna and other districts on Tuesday. Under the influence of low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in West Godavari, East Godavari and Kurnool, while light to moderate rainfall occurred in parts of Prakasam and Krishna districts on Tuesday. 

Though the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is weakening gradually, IMD forecasts more rains for the next four days across the State, though it would be light to moderate rains. In Krishna district, light to moderate rains were reported in Tiruvuru and Ghantasala regions, while inflows from Pulichintala continued to Prakasam barrage. Authorities continue to release the water downstream the barrage in large volumes, which resulted in inundation of low -lying areas in Rani Gari Thota and surrounding areas downstream the barrage. Agriculture fields in a few villages in Guntur district downstream the Pulichintala barrage continue to be submerged in the floodwater with farmers worrying for their crops, mostly cotton. In Prakasam district, light to moderate rains reported in isolated parts of western mandals. 

Meanwhile, four lakh cusecs of floodwater was released from Prakasam Barrage on Tuesday once again inundating the low-lying areas of Krishna Lanka. Several residents in Tarakarama Nagar, Geetha Nagar and Ramalingeswara Nagar were seen carrying their household goods with them to safer locations. 

Almost two weeks ago, nearly 8 lakh cusecs of floodwater from Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala was released into downstream Prakasam Barrage and residents of low-lying areas were shifted to rehabilitation centres set up by VMC and the district administration. The VMC officials today shifted around 50 families to the rehabilitation centre set up at IGMC Stadium. A few residents of Ranigarithota and Tarakarama Nagar refused to move to the centre and stayed put in their homes, inundated with floodwater. 

“The VMC officials asked us to relocate to the IGMC Stadium, but we didn’t move as there will be no security to our belongings. Anyway staying outside during Covid-19 is akin to risking our lives,” K Srinu, who made temporary arrangement to enter his home, said. 

Another resident, M Dayamani, who has been staying on the banks of River Krishna for more than 30 years, said that her family could not afford the rents in the city. “It has become a routine affair for the public representatives to visit us during the floods, but not take any concrete measures to provide housing facilities for us,” she said. 

CWC advises strict vigil on Krishna projects
The Central Water Commission (CWC) noted that due to heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast in upper catchment areas of River Krishna in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and even Andhra Pradesh, increased inflows into the dams in Krishna Basin are expected. As most of the reservoirs in the basin are already at full reservoir level (FRL) or very near to FRL, it said a close watch has to be maintained. As strict vigil was advised, the officials sounded off alerts and arranged divisional control rooms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp