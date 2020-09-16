Low-lying areas in Krishna Lanka inundated

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA: Rains and flood fury continued in Kurnool and twin Godavari districts, while it subsided a little in Krishna and other districts on Tuesday. Under the influence of low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in West Godavari, East Godavari and Kurnool, while light to moderate rainfall occurred in parts of Prakasam and Krishna districts on Tuesday.

Though the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is weakening gradually, IMD forecasts more rains for the next four days across the State, though it would be light to moderate rains. In Krishna district, light to moderate rains were reported in Tiruvuru and Ghantasala regions, while inflows from Pulichintala continued to Prakasam barrage. Authorities continue to release the water downstream the barrage in large volumes, which resulted in inundation of low -lying areas in Rani Gari Thota and surrounding areas downstream the barrage. Agriculture fields in a few villages in Guntur district downstream the Pulichintala barrage continue to be submerged in the floodwater with farmers worrying for their crops, mostly cotton. In Prakasam district, light to moderate rains reported in isolated parts of western mandals.

Meanwhile, four lakh cusecs of floodwater was released from Prakasam Barrage on Tuesday once again inundating the low-lying areas of Krishna Lanka. Several residents in Tarakarama Nagar, Geetha Nagar and Ramalingeswara Nagar were seen carrying their household goods with them to safer locations.

Almost two weeks ago, nearly 8 lakh cusecs of floodwater from Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala was released into downstream Prakasam Barrage and residents of low-lying areas were shifted to rehabilitation centres set up by VMC and the district administration. The VMC officials today shifted around 50 families to the rehabilitation centre set up at IGMC Stadium. A few residents of Ranigarithota and Tarakarama Nagar refused to move to the centre and stayed put in their homes, inundated with floodwater.

“The VMC officials asked us to relocate to the IGMC Stadium, but we didn’t move as there will be no security to our belongings. Anyway staying outside during Covid-19 is akin to risking our lives,” K Srinu, who made temporary arrangement to enter his home, said.

Another resident, M Dayamani, who has been staying on the banks of River Krishna for more than 30 years, said that her family could not afford the rents in the city. “It has become a routine affair for the public representatives to visit us during the floods, but not take any concrete measures to provide housing facilities for us,” she said.

CWC advises strict vigil on Krishna projects

The Central Water Commission (CWC) noted that due to heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast in upper catchment areas of River Krishna in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and even Andhra Pradesh, increased inflows into the dams in Krishna Basin are expected. As most of the reservoirs in the basin are already at full reservoir level (FRL) or very near to FRL, it said a close watch has to be maintained. As strict vigil was advised, the officials sounded off alerts and arranged divisional control rooms.