Complete R&R works of Gandikota dam: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Says 23 TMC of water can be stored in the project this year; officials told to focus on projects to utilise floodwater

Published: 17th September 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to lay focus on the projects that will help utilise floodwater, which is being discharged into the sea. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement ( R and R) works related to Gandikota reservoir at any cost so as to store at least 23 TMC of water in the project and 10 tmc of water in Chitravathi balancing reservoir. 

In a review meeting held at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, Jagan said that the compensation to farmers has been increased from `6.75 lakh per acre to `10 lakh per acre for the above projects and asked the officials to create awareness among the farmers to convince them that the completion of irrigation projects will benefit them. 

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to complete at the earliest the priority projects such as Nellore Barrage, Sangam Barrage, Owk tunnel -2, Poola Subbaiah Veligonda (head regulator), Vamsadhara-Nagavali link, BRR Vamsadhara project phase-2 and Polavaram.

On the occasion, the officials said the works of Nellore barrage and Sangam barrage were on a fast-track mode. They said that the works of Owk tunnel 2 were going on and there was delay in the works as soil reached the tunnel due to seepage. The Chief Minister directed the officials to take the advice of expert committees and complete the project. The works of tunnel 1 of Poola Subbaiah Veligonda-head regulator have been completed and the tunnel 2 works will be completed by August, 2021, the officials said, adding water falling from the mountains of Nallamala forest hampered the works. 

The work related to Vamsadhara-Nagavali linking will be completed by December, the officials said, and added only 8.5 km is yet to be completed of the total 33.5 km.  The CM said Mahendratanaya offshore reservoir in Srikakulam district should be completed on a priority basis as the project would provide water to 24,600 acres, benefitting 108 villages. 

According to officials, once the distribution works of Sardar Gouthu Latchanna Thotapalli project are completed, water will be provided to 55,000 acres.  The CM also took stock of Polavaram irrigation project. The officials informed him that 71 per cent of the works related to headworks and canals have been completed. 

Completion of projects 
August, 2021: Tunnel 2 works Poola Subbaiah Veligonda-Head Regulator works will be completed. Tunnel 1 works over 
December, 2020: Works related to Vamsadhara-Nagavali linking will be completed 
March, 2021: Phase-2 works of BRR Vamsadhara Project Stage-2 will be completed  
December, 2022: Tarakarama Tirtha Sagar reservoir project will be completed 

Jagan Mohan Reddy
