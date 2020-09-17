Kinetic Green likely to set up shop in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kinetic Green Founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani called on Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy here on Wednesday and discussed its plan for setting up a manufacturing unit of two and three-wheeler electric vehicles in Andhra Pradesh.The firm also evinced interest to set up electric vehicles recharge stations across the State.

Kinetic Green is the first firm to introduce the three-wheeler electric vehicles approved by the Automotive Research Association of India.Motwani along with Kinetic Green Co-Founder and MD Ritesh Mantri apprised the minister about their partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Stating that the electric vehicles sector would have a remarkable growth, Goutham Reddy said that the State government is giving importance to pollution-free electric vehicles. As part of the Electronic Policy, the government would prioritise manufacturing of electric vehicles, he added.