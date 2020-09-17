STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kinetic Green likely to set up shop in Andhra Pradesh

As part of the Electronic Policy, the government would prioritise manufacturing of electric vehicles, he added.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kinetic Green Founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani called on Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy here on Wednesday and discussed its plan for setting up a manufacturing unit of two and three-wheeler electric vehicles in Andhra Pradesh.The firm also evinced interest to set up electric vehicles recharge stations across the State.

Kinetic Green is the first firm to introduce the three-wheeler electric vehicles approved by the Automotive Research Association of India.Motwani along with Kinetic Green Co-Founder and MD Ritesh Mantri apprised the minister about their partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Stating that the electric vehicles sector would have a remarkable growth, Goutham Reddy said that the State government is giving importance to pollution-free electric vehicles. As part of the Electronic Policy, the government would prioritise manufacturing of electric vehicles, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kinetic Green Mekapati Goutham Reddy Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp