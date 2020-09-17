STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 2.7 lakh to take AP EAMCET from today

1.8 L to write engineering test; exams to be held in 118 centres across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in two sessions

Published: 17th September 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Students appearing for TS-EAMCET stand in a queue to enter the examination hall.| Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid Covid-19 protocols, over 2.72 lakh students will write the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET)-2020 set to begin from Thursday, said exam convener M Ravindra on Wednesday.

The convener said the computer-based entrance test for both engineering and medical streams will be conducted in 118 centres across AP and Telangana. As per the schedule, the engineering exam will be held from September 17 to 23 in two sessions: from 9 am to 12 noon and again from 3 pm to 6 pm. While 1.85 lakh candidates will be trying their luck for admissions into engineering colleges, 87,637 candidates will appear for the agricultural and medical exam to be held from September 23 to 25.

Informing the guidelines that every candidate has to follow, Ravindra noted that the aspirants must be punctual as they won’t be allowed into the exam hall even if they are a minute late. E-Hall tickets, containing route maps to the centres and self-declaration forms to ensure that the aspirants are not suffering from any symptoms of the coronavirus, can be downloaded from website https://sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET/Eamcet/EAMCET_HomePage.aspx. In case a candidate declares that he has cold/fever/breathing problems, a separate room at the centre would be allotted to him/her, the official informed.Candidates from SC/ST communities are required to submit an online application form along with their caste certificate. 

Andhra Varsity’s PG exams from September 28
Vizag: Andhra University has announced exam dates for students of post graduation and professional courses. The exams will be held in two phases: the first phase will begin from September 28. J Adilakshmi, controller of examination, in a statement here said the exams for students of Science stream and Hindi, Sanskrit, English, and Economics subjects will be conducted in the first phase. In the second from October 7, exams will be conducted for students of Commerce, History and other subjects

