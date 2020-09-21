STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP raises TTD declaration issue in RS; Swamy backs Subba Reddy

For several decades, the TTD was taking a declaration from people from other religions seeking darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the world famous Tirumala shrine.

Published: 21st September 2020 08:03 AM

Rajya Sabha

A General view of Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The controversy surrounding the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) declaration issue refused to die down as it reached Parliament on Sunday with TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar raising objection to the statement of TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy that all those having faith in God can have darshan at Tirumala without any declaration.

For several decades, the TTD was taking a declaration from people from other religions seeking darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the world famous Tirumala shrine. Former President APJ Abdul Kalam and AICC chief Sonia Gandhi also signed the declaration during their visit to Tirumala. But the statement given by the TTD chairman has hurt the sentiments of devotees, the TDP MP said.

Kanakamedala alleged that attacks on Hindu temples, like burning of chariots and stealing of idols, were going on unabated in Andhra Pradesh for the last 10 months. As the State government has not taken any concrete measures to protect the temples from attacks, the Centre should intervene to safeguard the sanctity of temples and uphold the sentiments of Hindus and people of other religions, he said.

TDP State president K Kala Venkata Rao alleged that Subba Reddy indulged in a false campaign that non-Hindu visitors never gave any declaration at Tirumala in the past. He accused the TTD chairman of undermining the Hindu religious traditions by deliberately telling lies about the practices at Tirumala temple. Subba Reddy’s statements were sending a message that anybody could visit Tirumala and carry out propaganda of his own religion, he said.

Surprisingly, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy came in support of Subba Reddy. Taking to Twitter, Swamy said, “The declaration of being a Hindu needed for TTD darshan as being withdrawn, is false. The media driven Chandrababu Naidu falsely “quoted” the TTD Chairman. He said unless they are identified by somebody TTD cannot ask every Bhakta. Is CBN (Naidu) rattled by the forthcoming CAG probe? (sic)”

Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation Chairman and YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnu alleged that TDP was trying to mislead people on the TTD chairman’s statement. Vishnu said a few political parties, including the TDP, launched a propaganda over the attacks on Hindu temples in the State. He recalled that several temples in the State were demolished during the previous TDP regime. He asserted that the YSRC government is committed to protection of Hindu temples.

