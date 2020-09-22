STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 3,300 crore for power sector as Atmanirbhar loan

The Union Government on Monday assured to release Rs 3,300 crore to Andhra Pradesh power sector under the second tranche of Atmanirbhar loan.

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Union Government on Monday assured to release Rs 3,300 crore to Andhra Pradesh power sector under the second tranche of Atmanirbhar loan. A delegation of AP State Energy Secretary Srikanth Nagulapalli and APGenco Managing Director G Saiprasad met Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy RK Singh in New Delhi, seeking release of funds to take forward the power reforms in the State. The Union Power Ministry was all praise for AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for showing the way to other States in introducing DBT for free power scheme, which will empower farmers and strengthen Discoms financially, officials said.

“The AP Chief Minister has taken a bold decision on implementing the DBT scheme, which will contribute to the welfare of farmers. It is also a major step towards enhancing transparency and accountability in power sector,” the Union Minister said. Singh also assured that 30 per cent subsidy on the proposed 10,000 MW solar project for farmers free power will be provided. The AP government has proposed the solar power project to ensure free power supply to the agriculture sector for the next 30 years. The government has recently invited tenders for the project. This is one of the major developments in the meeting with the Union Minister, the officials said.

When the AP officials explained the poor financial status of Discoms due to various reasons, the Union Minister responded positively and assured that the Centre will certainly provide all support to lessen financial burden on AP Discoms. He asked the State government to list out the support it required.The officials informed him that the State government had already sanctioned Rs 17,904 crore in 2019-20 for clearing pending tariff subsidy dues and other charges.

The government will also bear a subsidy burden of Rs 11,000 crore for 2020-21. They said that the meeting with the Union Minister was fruitful and the Centre has responded positively to the all requests made by the AP government. Joint Secretary MNRE Amitesh Kumar Sinha also participated in the meeting.
 

More from Andhra Pradesh
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atmanirbhar loan
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp