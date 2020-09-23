Temple attacks: Chandrababu Naidu questions CM Jagan’s silence

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not condemning attacks on temples, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday deplored that he has not bothered to visit even one temple so far. Addressing party leaders online, he asserted that whatever religion one may follow, it is the duty of a chief minister to treat devotees of all religions with equality and justice. The government of the day is also responsible to protect all places of worship.

Naidu alleged that YSRC was known as a “party of frauds and fakes” with its leaders being experts in blackmailing, manipulations. Stating that TDP is a secular party, he said it protected all places of worship when it was in power. On the other hand, the YSRC leaders were only spreading misinformation campaigns against the TDP to destroy Amaravati, he alleged.

Naidu termed it a matter of shame the YSRC MPs’ sit-in on Parliament premises for targeting the TDP, not for the interests of AP people. The truth lies in the YSRC MPs’ allegations that corruption worth `2,000 crore took place in the `770 crore FiberGrid project. Stating that the YSRC never raised the issue of MSP for farmers in their protests, he alleged that the government did not question the Centre on the SCS issue and other provisions in the AP State Reorganisation Act.

Condemning the YSRC regime for putting former minister Atchannaidu in jail for over 80 days, Naidu said it is unfortunate that the government has not taken any action against Labour Minister Gummanuru Jayaram though there is enough evidence to show his involvement in the ESI scam.

Recalling that Jagan had said on the floor of the House that the YSRC would accept leaders from other parties only after they resign, Naidu questioned, “What happened to those morals now?”

Naidu slammed the YSRC for trying to defame the TDP with baseless allegations. In the past, 26 enquiries, 14 House Commissions, three sub committees, four judicial enquiries and one CB CID enquiry were ordered against the TDP government. But none of them proved anything, he claimed.