STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Temple attacks: Chandrababu Naidu questions CM Jagan’s silence

Naidu slammed the YSRC for trying to defame the TDP with baseless allegations.

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not condemning attacks on temples, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday deplored that he has not bothered to visit even one temple so far. Addressing party leaders online, he asserted that whatever religion one may follow, it is the duty of a chief minister to treat devotees of all religions with equality and justice. The government of the day is also responsible to protect all places of worship. 

Naidu alleged that YSRC was known as a “party of frauds and fakes” with its leaders being experts in blackmailing, manipulations. Stating that TDP is a secular party, he said it protected all places of worship when it was in power. On the other hand, the YSRC leaders were only spreading misinformation campaigns against the TDP to destroy Amaravati, he alleged. 

Naidu termed it a matter of shame the YSRC MPs’ sit-in on Parliament premises for targeting the TDP, not for the interests of AP people. The truth lies in the YSRC MPs’ allegations that corruption worth `2,000 crore took place in the `770 crore FiberGrid project. Stating that the YSRC never raised the issue of MSP for farmers in their protests, he alleged that the government did not question the Centre on the SCS issue and other provisions in the AP State Reorganisation Act. 

Condemning the YSRC regime for putting former minister Atchannaidu in jail for over 80 days, Naidu said it is unfortunate that the government has not taken any action against Labour Minister Gummanuru Jayaram though there is enough evidence to show his involvement in the ESI scam. 

Recalling that Jagan had said on the floor of the House that the YSRC would accept leaders from other parties only after  they resign, Naidu questioned, “What happened to those morals now?” 

Naidu slammed the YSRC for trying to defame the TDP with baseless allegations. In the past, 26 enquiries, 14 House Commissions, three sub committees, four judicial enquiries and one CB CID enquiry were ordered against the TDP government. But none of them proved anything, he claimed. 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Jagan Mohan Reddy TDP temple attacks YSRC Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp