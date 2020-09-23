STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tension in Andhra's Kurnool district as Hanuman statue vandalised, BJP leaders stage protest

Locals saw the statue lying on the ground removed from its pedestal with one of its hands broken on Wednesday morning

Published: 23rd September 2020 02:18 PM

The Hanuman statue on the Bengaluru road in Pathikonda town was vandalised late on Tuesday night.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Pathikonda town of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday with BJP activists staging a protest against the vandalising of a Lord Hanuman statue by unknown miscreants.

According to information reaching here, the Hanuman statue on the Bengaluru road in Pathikonda town was vandalised late on Tuesday night. Locals saw the statue lying on the ground removed from its pedestal with one of its hands broken on Wednesday morning.

BJP leaders led by E Ranga Goud staged a dharna on the highway demanding immediate action against the miscreants and protested the failure of the government to safeguard temples and their properties. The protestors were later taken into preventive custody and traffic resumed on the road.

The incident comes amid a series of attacks on temples in the state including the burning of the chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district and two temples in Krishna district.

