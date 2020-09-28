STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eye on future, Telugu Desam announces party in-charges

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu announced the names of the party presidents for all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies as well as 13 coordinators.

Published: 28th September 2020 09:02 AM

Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the YSRC government is going to increase the number of districts from 13 to 25 taking Parliamentary constituencies as a unit, the TDP went ahead and announced Parliamentary Party in-charges by abolishing the district party president system. 

The party instead of naming party presidents for 13 districts, has released the list of Parliamentary Party presidents for all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu announced the names of the party presidents for all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies as well as 13 coordinators. While each coordinator will look after two constituencies, one will take care of the Araku constituency, which spread across four districts.

Naidu made significant changes in the TDP’s approach for balancing different caste and religious equations. The present changes were effected in view of the party’s next generation requirements in a bid to make the YSRC bite the dust in the next elections, a party leader said. The changes will suit the current needs of the party to mould a strong future leadership. The changes will help the TDP members raise local issues and empower citizens to hold the YSRC government accountable, he added.

Parliament Party presidents

Kuna Ravikumar (Srikakulam), Kimidi Nagarjuna (Vizianagaram), Gummadi Sandhya Rani (Araku), Palla Srinivasa Rao (Visakhapatnam), Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao (Anakapalli), Jyothula Navin (Kakinada), Reddy Anantha Kumari (Amalapuram), KS Jawahar (Rajahmundry), Thota Sitarama Lakshmi (Narsapuram), Ganni Veeranjaneyulu (Eluru), Konakalla Narayana Rao (Machilipatnam), Nettem Raghu Ram (Vijayawada), Tenali Sravan Kumar (Guntur), GV Anjaneyulu (Narasaraopet), Yeluri Sambasiva Rao (Bapatla), Nukasani Balaji (Ongole), Sk Abdul Aziz (Nellore), Narasimha Yadav (Tirupati), Pulivarthy Venkata Mani Prasad (Chittoor), Reddappagari Srinivasa Reddy (Rajampeta), Mallela Linga Reddy (Kadapa), Kalava Srinivasulu (Anantapur), BK Partha Sarathy (Hindupur), Somisetti Venkateswarlu (Kurnool), Gouru Venkata Reddy (Nandyal)

Coordinators of Parliamentary Party

Kondapalli Appala Naidu (Machilipatnam and Guntur), Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy (Kakinada and Amalapuram), PGVR Naidu (Srikakulam and Vizianagaram), Nimmakayala Chinarajappa (Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle), Pithani Satyanarayana (Narasaraopet and Bapatla), Gadde Rammohan (Rajahmundry and Narsapur), Nakka Ananda Babu (Araku), Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar (Eluru and Vijayawada), Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy (Tirupati and Chittoor), Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy (Kadapa and Rajampet), V Prabhakar Chowdary (Kurnool and Nandyal), BT Naidu (Anantapur and Hindupur), BC Janardhan Reddy (Ongole and Nellore).

More posts to BCs, Kapus

At a time when the party was branded as a Kamma party by the ruling YSRC, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu gave half of the posts to leaders from the BC and Kapu communities. Of the 25 Parliamentary posts, only five leaders from Kamma community found place.

