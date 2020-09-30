Power employees plan agitations against ‘bad’ policies of goverments 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that the 10,000 megawatts (MW) solar power projects execution be handed over to the AP Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) Ltd instead of the proposed Build Operate Transfer (BOT) model and opposing franchising of the distribution companies (Discoms) as proposed by the Centre, the state power sector employees issued agitation notice to the ‘adamant’ managements.

The employees, who plan to stage almost month-long demonstrations from October 19, said that the liabilities of power utilities were because of the ‘wrong policies’ of state and central governments, regulators and managements of the Discoms.

The members of AP State Power Employees Joint Action Committee met energy secretary and chairperson and managing director of APTRANSCO Srikant Nagulapalli, and managing director of APGENCO B Sreedhar, on Tuesday, and submitted the agitation notice as they have ‘no other option’ but to protest.

They demanded that all the units of Dr NTTPS, Vijayawada, and Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP), Kadapa, be brought into operation.

As per the agitation notice, the employees will stage black badge demonstration from October 19 to 24, ‘work to time’ from October 26 to 31, lunch-hour demonstrations from November 2 to 7, relay hunger strikes from November 9 to 14, and mass rally on November 16.