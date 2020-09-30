STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technical studies on Polavaram to be expedited 

The panel has also discussed the pending designs and decided to take steps to speed up the process of their finalisation.

Polavaram project

Polavaram project (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The  Dam Design and Review Panel (DDRP) under the Central Water Commission (CWC) has asked the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) to expedite the studies related to upstream protection bund of Polavaram project to finalise the related designs. 

Officials of the DDRP and Polavaram Irrigation project, CWC and others held a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the government officials sought that the physical studies related to upstream the protection bund be expedited as it wouldn’t be possible after the cofferdam works conclude. 

The Pune-based CWPRS, which couldn’t take up the studies due to COVID-19 imposed lockdown said that it would start them in October first week and furnish the observations in the following two weeks. 

The officials also deliberated on the remedial measures for the slippage in the right side bank of the Spillway. It was proposed that a double diaphragm be built for the same.

The officials decided to take up studies on the soil and other parameters to see if it would serve the purpose. 

They further discussed grouting for strengthening two of the three girders, which didn’t pass the tests, erected by Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL) for the radial gates.

 “We have decided to meet again in two weeks to discuss the progress of the above matters and to get the designs cleared at the earliest,” a senior official said.

