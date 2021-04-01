Visakhapatnam: Married 8 times, man forces wives into flesh trade

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag police have arrested a man for marrying eight women and forcing them into flesh trade in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.Shortly after marrying them, D Arun Kumar (33) forced his wives to involve in prostitution, and torture them if they opposed him, the police said. Arun Kumar allegedly ‘sold’ his first and second wives to a prostitution house. One of his wives said that he threatened to kill all of them if they spoke to anyone about it.

D Geetanjali, one of Arun’s wives, approached Disha Police Station on February 18 and filed a complaint against her husband Arun Kumar, who was previously arrested in prostitution and ganja cases. She told the police that she received death threats from her husband. She also requested counselling. Then she along with his other wives approached women’s associations and sent a WhatsApp message to Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha saying their lives were in danger and demanded the immediate arrest of Arun Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Kancharapalem police have booked a case against Arun Kumar and took him into custody. DCP (Law and Order) Aishwarya Rastogi will personally supervise the investigation of the case. Responding to the case, the DGP directed the police commissioner to take immediate action against the accused. He said that those who commit crimes against women should not be spared. If there are any more victims, they can contact the DCP directly, DGP Gautam Sawang said. Earlier, Arun had conned a women from Narsipatnam into prostitution. He also deceived two women, aged 28 and 24, from Allipuram and robbed them of money and blackmailed them.