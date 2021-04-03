STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CID files case against Bengaluru firm for fraud

The company allegedly cheated the government with the help of some officials by escalating the prices of the equipment, maintenance charges and others.

Published: 03rd April 2021

FIR logo, first information report

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an alleged fraud similar to the ESI medical scam, State Crime Investigation Department (APCID) filed a case against Bengalurubased Telematic and Biomedical Services (TBS) India Private Limited and some officials working in health department for cheating the government and causing loss to public exchequer to the tune of Rs 18.48 crore by escalating prices, raising bills for non-existing equipment and other irregularities in supplying medical equipment to PHCs.

Based on a complaint filed by one Indukuri Venkata Rama Raju, resident of Avidi village of Kothapeta mandal (East Godavari), the CID filed a case under sections 420, 406, 477(A), R/w 120-B of the IPC. In the complaint, Raju said TBS entered into an agreement valued at Rs 450 crore with the government in 2015 for supply and maintenance of medical equipment. The company allegedly cheated the government with the help of some officials by escalating the prices of the equipment, maintenance charges and others.

