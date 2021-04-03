COVID-19: Partial lockdown enforced in Andhra Pradesh's Bhattiprolu mandal

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In yet another surge in COVID-19 cases, as many as 311 new infections were reported in the district and one person died of coronavirus on Friday, taking the toll to 678. Out of the 311 cases, 74 were reported under the GMC limits, 60 in Tenali, 22 in Mangalagiri, 21 in Vinukonda and 20 in Narasaraopet. The district reported 1,461 cases in the last seven days.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the officials imposed a partial lockdown in Bhattiprolu mandal from Thursday. Recently, two members of a family died of coronavirus in Velluru and two others succumbed to COVID-19 in Akkavaripalem.

In Bhattiprolu, five members of a family tested positive for COVID-19. Out of which, one is in ICU and four others are in home quarantine. Three staffers at Addepalli ward secretariat also contracted the virus. Bhattiprolu tahsildar Shravan Kumar said that markets and shops will be opened from 7 am to 11 am while drug stores will be available 24x7.

Appealing to people to stay at home, he said only a single member of a family should come out to buy essentials. People should wear masks and maintain social distancing in public places, he added. Bhattiprolu SI Samuel Rajkumar said the shopkeepers voluntarily shut the shops by 11 am today. "We are monitoring the situation round-theclock in the division," he added.

The medical and health officials in coordination with the municipal corporation are sensitising people on COVID-19 vaccination. Meanwhile, MP Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy took COVID-19 vaccine at Sai Bhaskar Hospital in Arundalpet on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said there are 1.74 lakh people above 45 years under the GMC limits and advised them to get vaccinated by April-end. He also informed that there are 11,66,413 people above 45 years in the district, of which, 1,85,629 have been vaccinated so far.