STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Partial lockdown enforced in Andhra Pradesh's Bhattiprolu mandal

While markets and shops will be open from 7 am to 11 am, medical stores will remain open 24x7.

Published: 03rd April 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bandh, Shutdown, lockdown

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In yet another surge in COVID-19 cases, as many as 311 new infections were reported in the district and one person died of coronavirus on Friday, taking the toll to 678. Out of the 311 cases, 74 were reported under the GMC limits, 60 in Tenali, 22 in Mangalagiri, 21 in Vinukonda and 20 in Narasaraopet. The district reported 1,461 cases in the last seven days.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the officials imposed a partial lockdown in Bhattiprolu mandal from Thursday. Recently, two members of a family died of coronavirus in Velluru and two others succumbed to COVID-19 in Akkavaripalem.

In Bhattiprolu, five members of a family tested positive for COVID-19. Out of which, one is in ICU and four others are in home quarantine. Three staffers at Addepalli ward secretariat also contracted the virus. Bhattiprolu tahsildar Shravan Kumar said that markets and shops will be opened from 7 am to 11 am while drug stores will be available 24x7.

Appealing to people to stay at home, he said only a single member of a family should come out to buy essentials. People should wear masks and maintain social distancing in public places, he added. Bhattiprolu SI Samuel Rajkumar said the shopkeepers voluntarily shut the shops by 11 am today. "We are monitoring the situation round-theclock in the division," he added.

The medical and health officials in coordination with the municipal corporation are sensitising people on COVID-19 vaccination. Meanwhile, MP Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy took COVID-19 vaccine at Sai Bhaskar Hospital in Arundalpet on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said there are 1.74 lakh people above 45 years under the GMC limits and advised them to get vaccinated by April-end. He also informed that there are 11,66,413 people above 45 years in the district, of which, 1,85,629 have been vaccinated so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Bhattiprolu mandal Andhra Pradesh lockdown
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp