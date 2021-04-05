STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drive to re-school 32,000 dropouts in Andhra Pradesh

According to the details obtained from Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, there are 32,430 school dropouts in the district.

Schools, Students, COVID-19

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The education department has launched a special drive to identify the number of school dropouts. A survey is being conducted since March 23 to collect the details of children between the age group of 6-14 years who have dropped out of school. 

For the purpose, the CRPs, integrated education teachers, part-time instructors and Anganwadi workers are conducting door-to-door surveys in the district. The whole process is being monitored by mandal education officers at zonal level. 

According to the details obtained from Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, there are 32,430 school dropouts in the district. Of them, 17,442 are boys and 14,982 are girls. Based on the financial status and educational standards of the parents, the children will be admitted to nearby government schools and specialised training centres to continue their education. The details collected by the surveyors are uploaded on Mana Badiki Podam app designed by the education department. Even though the survey is scheduled be completed by April 1, due to technical issues, it has been delayed. 

Speaking to TNIE, DEO Ganga Bhavani said that special training sessions were held for CRPs, Anganwadi workers and part-time instructors but due to technical issues, uploading of data got delayed in some areas. “We already informed the higher authorities about the issue and steps are being taken to complete the survey at the earliest,” she added. 

