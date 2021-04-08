100 hospitalised due to contaminated drinking water in Kurnool district

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Nearly 100 people from Gorakallu village in Panyam Mandal and a few localities in Nandyal and Adoni towns have been hospitalised in the past two days due to suspected drinking water contamination. Three persons from Gorakallu and one from Adoni reportedly died due to diarrhoea. However, medical and health officials maintained that the deaths were not due to consumption of contaminated drinking water.

Adoni MLA Y Sai Prasad Reddy visited Arun Jyothi Nagar, which was the worst affected locality in the town, and directed municipal authorities to clean water tanks regularly and ensure supply of safe drinking water to people. District Collector G Veerapandian also directed the officials concerned to take steps to ensure supply of protected water to people.

Speaking to TNIE, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Rama Giddaiah maintained that the deaths at Gorakallu were due to chronic ailments. “We have set up medical camps in Gorukallu, Nandyal and Adoni to treat the affected people. The situation is now under control,’’ he added.

Adoni RDO Rama Krishna Reddy said they collected water samples and sent for analysis, which revealed that the drinking water supplied to the affected locality was chlorinated properly. “The tests have also confirmed that there is no contamination of water,’’ he said.

The RDO further said they suspect the cause of illness might be due to consumption of adulterated food at a local jatara held three days ago. He, however, said all precautionary measures were taken to face the situation.