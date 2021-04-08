STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

100 hospitalised due to contaminated drinking water in Kurnool district

The RDO further said they suspect the cause of illness might be due to consumption of adulterated food at a local jatara held three days ago.

Published: 08th April 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

People who fell ill due to consumption of contaminated water at Arun Jyothi Nagar in Adoni on Wednesday | Express

People who fell ill due to consumption of contaminated water at Arun Jyothi Nagar in Adoni on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Nearly 100 people from Gorakallu village in Panyam Mandal and a few localities in Nandyal and Adoni towns have been hospitalised in the past two days due to suspected drinking water contamination. Three persons from Gorakallu and one from Adoni reportedly died due to diarrhoea. However, medical and health officials maintained that the deaths were not due to consumption of contaminated drinking water. 

Adoni MLA Y Sai Prasad Reddy visited Arun Jyothi Nagar, which was the worst affected locality in the town, and directed municipal authorities to clean water tanks regularly and ensure supply of safe drinking water to people. District Collector G Veerapandian also directed the officials concerned to take steps to ensure supply of protected water to people. 

Speaking to TNIE, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Rama Giddaiah maintained that the deaths at Gorakallu were due to chronic ailments. “We have set up medical camps in Gorukallu, Nandyal and Adoni to treat the affected people. The situation is now under control,’’ he added.

Adoni RDO Rama Krishna Reddy said they collected water samples and sent for analysis, which revealed that the drinking water supplied to the affected locality was chlorinated properly. “The tests have also confirmed that there is no contamination of water,’’ he said. 

The RDO further said they suspect the cause of illness might be due to consumption of adulterated food at a local jatara held three days ago. He, however, said all precautionary measures were taken to face the situation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gorakallu village Kurnool district
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp