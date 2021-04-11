STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Co-Win server problem leads to long wait for shots

Apart from server problem, officials cited unavailability of vaccine as the reason for the long wait at vaccination centres. 

Published: 11th April 2021 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Beneficiaries wait at a Covid-19 vaccination centre at Chinna Waltair in Visakhapatnam on Saturday due to Co-Win server problem | G Satyanarayana

By Amrutha Kosuru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  With Co-Win server down for almost eight hours on Saturday, beneficiaries, including senior citizens, had to wait for a long time to get their first and second shots of Covid-19 vaccine at several centres in the city. Apart from server problem, officials cited unavailability of vaccine as the reason for the long wait at vaccination centres. When the beneficiaries went to the Government TB and Chest Hospital, they were told by the staff to wait as the vaccine stock did not arrive. 

“There were at least 20 people who registered themselves on the Co-Win website. We had to wait for over 5-6 hours to get vaccinated. Health staff kept telling us that the vaccine would come in an hour each time we asked them for the jab,” said P Saritha (53)The same happened at the Government ENT Hospital. By noon, there was no one at the vaccination centre as the staff stated that the server was not responding. At an Anganwadi centre in Chinna Waltair, people waited from 6 am to get vaccine.

“The staff kept telling there were server problem and invalid login issues. I came at 6:30 am. I waited till 1 pm and left the centre without getting vaccine jab,” said Krishna Murthy (49). Speaking to TNIE, District Immunisation Officer Dr Jeevan Rani said there was server problem at vaccination centres all over the State from 6 am. It was resolved around 2 pm.”  

No shortage of vaccine as of now: Officials

In another case, K Srinivasa Rao took the first dose of Covid vaccine in Vijayawada a month ago. After moving to Vizag due to some personal reasons, he visited several government and private hospitals to get the second shot.  “Many private hospitals told me that they ran out of vaccine stock.

At government hospitals, some staff told me that I have to go back to Vijayawada to get the second shot as they would not give it to me here,” Rao said. He finally got his second shot of vaccine at the Government TB and Chest Hospital on Saturday. “They asked me to come at 9 am. I got the jab at 2 pm,” he said.

The long wait at vaccination centres had made some people believe that there was shortage of vaccine. However, Dr Jeevan Rani stated that there is no shortage of vaccine. “Both Covaxin and Covishield are available. Those who registered but could not get the shot today, will be administered vaccine next week,” she assured. 

Andhra Medical College principal P Sudhakar also stated that there is no shortage of Covid vaccine in the district. But the supply of vaccine stock has been reduced for a week due to high demand, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cowin coronavirus vaccination
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp