No OP services at BIRRD hospital from today

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Due to spurt in Covid-19 cases in Chittoor district, particularly in Tirupati urban mandal, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has suspended outpatient services at BIRRD (Sri Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled) Super Speciality Hospital from Monday. Dr Rachapalli Reddeppa Reddy, Special Officer of BIRRD Hospital, said only trauma cases will be admitted. Patients in preoperative care will be treated on emergency basis. All Covid guidelines will be implemented strictly at the hospital to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he added.