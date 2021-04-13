STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water bodies in Nallamalas ‘drying up’

 With soaring mercury levels, there were reports and claims of wild animals entering human habitations in search of water in Nallamala forests.

Published: 13th April 2021 08:43 AM

CCTV grab of a tiger drinking from a stream at Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Reserve 

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL:  With soaring mercury levels, there were reports and claims of wild animals entering human habitations in search of water in Nallamala forests. It was alleged that officials were caught unprepared, and did not take sufficient measures to quench the animals’ thirst.   “With the natural water bodies in the forest areas that border Atmakur and Nandyal divisions drying up, bears and tigers have been cited near villages. The animals move in packs desperate for water, and have attacked humans,” Ramana Kumar, a resident of Kothapalli, said.

The largest concentration of forest areas is in Srisailam, Nandyal and Allagadda regions. As per survey records, the Nallamalas are home to over 700 types of animals, including cheetah, black buck, wild hog, peacock, pangolin, and several rare bird species. 

Responding to the claims, conservator of forests (CFO) P Rama Krishna said at least 50 to 60 artificial water saucers and mini ponds had been constructed at strategic locations in the Nallamala forest, particularly at Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). “Water problem is generally seen from January to April, but this year there is no such problem due to sufficient rainfall last year.” 

He added that the water saucers had been replaced with tankers, and at least 10-15 tankers were engaged in each division. Another intervention commissioned by the forest department was drilling of solar powered bore wells to solve the water problem in the forest. 

Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Reserve 
