SSC, Intermediate exams as per schedule: Andhra Education Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Though the Centre has cancelled Class 10 of CBSE exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of the second wave of Covid-19, the State government is likely to conduct the SSC and Intermediate examinations as per schedule.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, who reviewed the Covid situation in educational institutions in the State after the Centre’s decision to cancel Class 10 exams and postpone Class 12 exams of CBSE on Wednesday, said the State government has no plan to cancel the SSC and Inter exams as of now. All precautionary measures are being taken in schools and colleges to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“With a surge in Covid cases, the sample collection in educational institutions has been ramped up. The Covid situation is being reviewed on a daily basis. We will take a call on conducting the exams if the spike in Covid-19 cases continues in the coming days,’’ Suresh said, adding that he will discuss the issue with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a brainstorming session on Covid in the State on Thursday and Friday. Stern action will be taken against the educational institutions if they fail to adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour strictly, Suresh warned.

The SSC exams in the State are scheduled to be held from June 7 to 14. The exam results will be declared on July 5. The Board of Intermediate Education will conduct the first year exams from May 5 to 22 and second year exams from May 6 to 23. All the schools in the State are running half-day from April 1 in view of the rise in temperature.