STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SSC, Intermediate exams as per schedule: Andhra Education Minister

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a brainstorming session on Covid in the State on Thursday and Friday.

Published: 15th April 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Audimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the Centre has cancelled Class 10 of CBSE exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of the second wave of Covid-19, the State government is likely to conduct the SSC and Intermediate examinations as per schedule.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, who reviewed the Covid situation in educational institutions in the State after the Centre’s decision to cancel Class 10 exams and postpone Class 12 exams of CBSE on Wednesday, said the State government has no plan to cancel the SSC and Inter exams as of now. All precautionary measures are being taken in schools and colleges to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“With a surge in Covid cases, the sample collection in educational institutions has been ramped up. The Covid situation is being reviewed on a daily basis. We will take a call on conducting the exams if the spike in Covid-19 cases continues in the coming days,’’ Suresh said, adding that he will discuss the issue with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a brainstorming session on Covid in the State on Thursday and Friday. Stern action will be taken against the educational institutions if they fail to adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour strictly, Suresh warned. 

The SSC exams in the State are scheduled to be held from June 7 to 14. The exam results will be declared on July 5. The Board of Intermediate Education will conduct the first year exams from May 5 to 22 and second year exams from May 6 to 23. All the schools in the State are running half-day from April 1 in view of the rise in temperature. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra COVID 19 Andhra schools
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp