Rajahmundry GGH turns into Covid care hospital

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With the surge in Covid-19 cases in East Godavari district, the Government General Hospital in Rajamahendravaram has been once again converted into an exclusive Covid care facility from Monday. The district with a Covid tally of 1.29 lakh, has more than 4,000 active cases. The move came in the wake of severe pressure from Covid positive patients and their relatives for hospital beds and healthcare facilities.

GGH Superintendent Dr Somasundar Rao said all the healthcare services other than Covid will be stopped from Monday and non-Covid inpatients will be shifted to Aarogyasri hospitals in the city. All the 450 beds in the hospital will be allotted to Covid patients. However, outpatient services will be continued to avoid inconvenience to patients visiting the GGH from various parts of twin Godavari districts, he said.

From Monday onwards, Covid positive cases will be admitted in all wards of the government hospital. All departments should provide medical care to Covid patients round-the-clock without fail. A liquid oxygen storage tank with 10,000 litre capacity has been installed in the government hospital. About 50 doctors have also been deputed to the hospital to treat Covid cases. Dialysis services will also be provided to Covid patients at the hospital, Dr Somasundar Rao said.

Meanwhile, RMC Commissioner M Abhishikth Kishore said all the 38 parks and Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram in the city will be closed from Monday to curb the spread of Covid. Rajamahendravaram Urban Superintendent of Police Shemushi Bajpai directed police personnel to take necessary precautions while arresting offenders and implement physical distancing and other Covid norms in police stations strictly. The temples and management committees of places of worship have been asked to implement Covid Appropriate Behaviour strictly during Sri Rama Navami and Ramzan. Fine will be imposed against those who roam in public places without wearing a face mask and following Covid guidelines, the SP said.