RINL supplies 8K tonnes of oxygen to states so far

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of Vizag Steel Plant, has supplied 8,842 tonnes of liquid oxygen to AP and other states. RINL has supplied about 400 tonnes of liquid oxygen to the states in April so far.

RINL’s air separation plant has five units of oxygen extraction plants for its 7.3 mtpa steel plant. Out of which three units have the capacity to produce 550 tonnes per unit per day and two units have the capacity to produce 600 tonnes per unit per day. Every day on an average, ASP produces 2,600 tonnes of oxygen in gas form, and 100 tonnes in liquid form-- which is supplied for medical purposes. The steel plant is supplying liquid oxygen as a social responsibility.

